Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

B'Day Spl: पहली ही फिल्म में डिंपल कपाड़िया को दिल दे बैठे थे ऋषि कपूर, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा...

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 09:05 AM IST
rishi kapoor birthday special story and unknown facts

बॉलीवुड के चार्मिंग एक्टर कहे जाने वाले ऋषि कपूर आज अपना 65वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। ऋषि कपूर के बेटे रणबीर कपूर का जादू आज भी उतना नहीं चल पाया जितना 80-90 के दशक में ऋषि का था। ऋषि कपूर की पहली फिल्म 'बॉबी' जबरदस्त हिट हुई थी। ये डिंपल कपाड़िया की भी डेब्यू फिल्म थी। दोनों की जोड़ी को दर्शकों ने काफी पसंद किया था।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

rishi kapoor dimple kapadia

न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट से थर्राया जापान

नॉर्थ कोरिया के न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट से थर्राया जापान, आबे ने कहा- अब बर्दाश्त नहीं

north korea claims tested hydrogen bomb, complete success

Most Viewed

3 साल तक राम रहीम के आश्रम में इस सेलेब्रिटी ने फ्री में किया काम, अब दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान

Naveen Prakash of Bigg Boss 10 was a teacher in Ram Rahim Ashram for 3 years
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

पैर में फंसी ड्रेस तो मलाइका को पड़ गया उठाना, भाभी की ये तस्वीरें सलमान के उड़ाएंगी होश

Malaika Arora flashes her toned legs in a METALLIC outfit salman khan watch her pics
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

PHOTOS: पूनम पांडे ने शेयर की टॉपलेस फोटो, भड़क उठे लोग

Poonam Pandey poses TOPLESS morning selfie viral on social media
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

इग्नोर करने पर भी बोलता रहा फैन, सलमान ने छीनकर तोड़ डाला फोन

salman khan breaks the mobile phone of one of the fan
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

सारा और सुशांत की फिल्‍म 'केदारनाथ' की शूटिंग इस दिन से होगी शुरू

sara ali khan and sushant singh rajput will start shooting for kedarnath from september 5
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering famous urdu poet majaz lucknavi by rakesh mishra
मैं इनका मुरीद

मजाज़ लखनवी: 'मजाज़ की किताब को लड़कियां तकिए में छिपा कर रखतीं थीं'

aur kitne naam banayenge
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रुपिंदर याद दिला रही हैं- निर्भय, दामिनी, गुड़िया नाम तो सुने होंगे?

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja mahaganapathim in carnatic fusion by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - 'महागणपतिम' फ्यूज़न संगीत शैली की ये स्तुति रूह में समा जाएगी

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!