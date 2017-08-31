Download App
kavya kavya

आखिर कहां गायब हो गई महाभारत की 'कुंती', 30 साल बाद भी नहीं है कोई सुराग

Written by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 04:52 PM IST
mahabharata actress kunti disappear from film industry know her life jourrney

आज हम आपको फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की ऐसी एक्ट्रेस के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जिन्होंने फिल्मों में टू पीस बिकिनी पहनकर तहलका मचा दिया था। इस हीरोइन का नाम है नाजनीन। नाजनीन 70 के दशक की फेमस हीरोइन हुआ करती थीं। 

चीन

BRICS: पीएम के दौरे से पहले बदले चीन के सुर, बोला- आपसी सहयोग के लिए काफी संभावनाएं

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China and India have great potential for cooperation

remembering amrita pritam on her birthday amrita pritam has lived feminism in true sense
मैं इनका मुरीद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - अमृता प्रीतम : एक कवयित्री जिसने स्त्रीवाद को शब्द दर शब्द जिया

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan gajananam gajavadanam
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - इस गणेश स्तुति से भक्ति रस के सागर में गोते लगाएं

Ye shaam kuch udaas hai
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक नीरजा मेहता ने बताया, ये शाम कुछ उदास है

Your Story has been saved!