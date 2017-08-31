Download App
kavya kavya

राम रहीम को ऑफर हुआ था बिग बॉस, रख दी थी ऐसी शर्त मेकर्स ने जोड़ लिए थे हाथ

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 01:55 PM IST
ram rahim offer salman khan show bigg boss season 9

साध्वी रेप केस में जबसे राम रहीम को सजा मिली है तब से उनके बारे में कई खुलासे हो चुके हैं। अब एक बड़ा खुलासा बिग बॉस को लेकर भी हुआ है। दरअसल, राम रहीम को बिग बॉस सीजन 9 के लिए अप्रोच किया गया था।

Your Story has been saved!