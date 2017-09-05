Video: हीरो नहीं, शुरुआत में जीरो होते हैं फिल्मी सुपरस्टार, 1st ऑडिशन की रिकॉर्डिंग
आज के स्टार्स, सुपरस्टार्स के जलवे देखकर आपको यकीन नहीं होगा कि ट्रेनिंग के दिनों में इन्होंने क्या कुछ नहीं किया! कितना पसीना बहाया। साल दर साल इन एक्टर्स और एक्ट्रेसेस ने खुद को तराशा। ये ऑडिशन क्लिप्स सुबूत हैं इस बात का कि यूं ही नहीं कोई स्टार...सुपर स्टार नहीं बन जाता। आगे देखें, इन स्टार्स के ऑडिशन के वीडियो...
