Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
teachersday teachersday

Video: हीरो नहीं, शुरुआत में जीरो होते हैं फिल्मी सुपरस्टार, 1st ऑडिशन की रिकॉर्डिंग

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 09:54 PM IST
Watch: Bollywood stars in these rare audition clips

आज के स्टार्स, सुपरस्टार्स के जलवे देखकर आपको यकीन नहीं होगा कि ट्रेनिंग के दिनों में इन्होंने क्या कुछ नहीं किया! कितना पसीना बहाया। साल दर साल इन एक्टर्स और एक्ट्रेसेस ने खुद को तराशा। ये ऑडिशन क्लिप्स सुबूत हैं इस बात का कि यूं ही नहीं कोई स्टार...सुपर स्टार नहीं बन जाता। आगे देखें, इन स्टार्स  के ऑडिशन के वीडियो...

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

bollywood stars salman khan

'गंभीर' कदम

गौतम ने उठाया 'गंभीर' कदम,  उठाएंगे  शहीद पुलिस कर्मी की बेटी की पढ़ाई का खर्च 

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir will bear education expenses of martyr abdul rasheeds daughter Johra

Most Viewed

B'Day Spl: पहली ही फिल्म में डिंपल कपाड़िया को दिल दे बैठे थे ऋषि कपूर, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा...

rishi kapoor birthday special story and unknown facts
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

इग्नोर करने पर भी बोलता रहा फैन, सलमान ने छीनकर तोड़ डाला फोन

salman khan breaks the mobile phone of one of the fan
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

3 साल तक राम रहीम के आश्रम में इस सेलेब्रिटी ने फ्री में किया काम, अब दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान

Naveen Prakash of Bigg Boss 10 was a teacher in Ram Rahim Ashram for 3 years
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

मनोज तिवारी, रवि‌किशन के बाद अब भोजपुरी सुपर स्टार पवन सिंह भी हुए भाजपाई

bhojpuri super star pawan singh join BJP
  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल : गणपति बप्पा मोरया इन फ़िल्मी गानों संग

famous hindi poet harivansh rai bachchan poem kya karu samvedna lekar tumhari best of bachchan
इरशाद

हरिवंश राय बच्चन : क्या करूँ संवेदना लेकर तुम्हारी?

top ganesh chaturthi stuti best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - 10 गणेश वंदनाओं से भक्ति सागर में गोते लगाएं

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
BRICS घोषणापत्र में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का नाम, मसूद पर बैन के सवाल पर चीन ने साधी चुप्पी

BRICS घोषणापत्र में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का नाम, मसूद पर बैन के सवाल पर चीन ने साधी चुप्पी

BRICS से नजदीक आए भारत-चीन, डोकलाम के बाद मिले पीएम-जिनपिंग, जानिए 5 बड़ी बातें

BRICS से नजदीक आए भारत-चीन, डोकलाम के बाद मिले पीएम-जिनपिंग, जानिए 5 बड़ी बातें

लखनऊ को मिली मेट्रो की सौगात, योगी बोले- यूपी के आठ और शहरों के लिए काम शुरू

लखनऊ को मिली मेट्रो की सौगात, योगी बोले- यूपी के आठ और शहरों के लिए काम शुरू

ऐसी शानदार और लाजवाब है लखनऊ मेट्रो, देखें Exclusive तस्वीरें

ऐसी शानदार और लाजवाब है लखनऊ मेट्रो, देखें Exclusive तस्वीरें

Your Story has been saved!