जैकी चैन का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ चुकी है राम रहीम की बेटी हनीप्रीत, इस मकसद से बनाती थी फिल्में

Written by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 01:13 PM IST
gurmeet ram rahim singh daughter honeypreet insan break record of jackie chan

राम रहीम को साध्वियों के रेप के आरोप में 20 साल की सजा दी गई है। वहीं उनकी मुंहबोली बेटी हनीप्रीत इंसा अभी फरार है। बाबा को सजा मिलने के बाद 'इंडियन फिल्म एंड डायरेक्टर एसोसियेशन' (IFTDA) ने उनका लाइसेंस कैंसिल कर दिया है। अब बाबा या उनकी बेटी कोई फिल्म नहीं बना पाएंगे।

पढ़ें- राम रहीम के बारे में ये क्या बोल गए कीकू, कपिल शर्मा के बारे में भी किया खुलासा

ram rahim gurmeet ram rahim singh

B'Day Spl: पहली ही फिल्म में डिंपल कपाड़िया को दिल दे बैठे थे ऋषि कपूर, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा...

rishi kapoor birthday special story and unknown facts
  सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
इग्नोर करने पर भी बोलता रहा फैन, सलमान ने छीनकर तोड़ डाला फोन

salman khan breaks the mobile phone of one of the fan
  सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
कभी सुपरस्टार रही इस हीरोइन की ऐसी हो गई थी हालत, आखिरी वक्त में किसी ने नहीं की थी मदद

veteran actress Sadhana Shivdasani birthday special story and her unknown facts
  शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
हसीनाओं ने अपनाया वेस्टर्न के साथ ट्रेडिशनल ज्वैलरी लुक, आप भी करें ट्राई

You can try Bollywood actresses traditional jewellery look with western dress
  गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
कंगना पर अध्ययन का बयान, 'मुझे उसका इंटरव्यू सुनने में कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं'

adhyayan suman reacts over the kangna ranaut interview in aap ki adalat
  गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
कंगना रनौत बनीं दुल्हन, 'बाजार ब्राइड' मैगजीन के लिए करवाया फोटोशूट

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut photo shoot for Harper Bazaar Bride magazine
  गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

