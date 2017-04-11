बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जब डायरेक्टर ने काजोल की मां को जड़ा था जोरदार तमाचा, फूट-फूटकर रोने लगी थीं
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 09:51 PM IST
काजोल
ने अपनी बेहतरीन एक्टिंग के बलबूते बॉलीवुड में बहुत नाम कमाया। लेकिन ये एक्टिंग का कीड़ा उनमें उनकी मां
तनुजा
से आया है। तनुजा भी अपने जमाने की दिलकश अदाकार में से एक थीं। तनुजा की मां
शोभना समर्थ
और बड़ी बहन नूतन हिंदी फिल्मों की बड़ी स्टार थीं। इसलिए तनुजा का भी हीरोइन बनना लाजमी था।
