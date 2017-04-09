दो बच्चों की मां हैं ये सेलेब्रिटीज फिर भी हैं फिट एंड फाइन, देखें इनका बोल्ड अंदाज
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Fitness
›
these celebrities are still fit and fine after giving birth{"_id":"58e9d1984f1c1b4c3e5ba5b6","slug":"these-celebrities-are-still-fit-and-fine-after-giving-birth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u091f \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
डिलवरी के बाद महिलाओं के शरीर में कई तरह के बदलाव आते हैं और इनमें सबसे आम है मोटापा। इस कारण उन्हें काफी परेशानी होती है लेकिन कई लोगों समय रहते फिट एंड फाइन हो जाते हैं। इसी लिस्ट में शामिल हैं आपके कुछ चहते सेलेब्रिटीज जो बच्चों को जन्म देने के बाद भी फिट हैं।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.