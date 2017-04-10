बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेटा-बेटी और पति की मौत के बाद ऐसी जिंदगी जी रहीं जगजीत सिंह की पत्नी, 27 साल से नहीं गाया गाना
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
gazal singer Jagjit Singh wife chitra singh com back for singing
{"_id":"58eb546e4f1c1b9f36cf50ea","slug":"gazal-singer-jagjit-singh-wife-chitra-singh-com-back-for-singing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 04:22 PM IST
गजल गायक चित्रा सिंह का नाम तो आपने सुना ही होगा। गजल सम्राट जगजीत सिंह की पत्नी चित्रा इन दिनों सुर्खियों में छाई हुई हैं। खबर है कि चित्रा 27 साल बाद फिर से सुरों के साज छेड़ेंगी। साल 1990 में अपने बेटे विवेक की मौत के बाद उन्होंने गाना छोड़ दिया था। खबर के मुताबिक, चित्रा 15 अप्रैल को वाराणसी के संकट मोचन मंदिर में आयोजित संगीत समारोह में शिरकत करेंगी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58eb546e4f1c1b9f36cf50ea","slug":"gazal-singer-jagjit-singh-wife-chitra-singh-com-back-for-singing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58eb3fa24f1c1b9f36cf5026","slug":"madhuri-dixit-no-pregnancy-clause-by-subhash-ghai-for-khalnayak-interesting-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0927\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0928\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0949\u091c'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58eb2c894f1c1b9b36cf4f6b","slug":"reena-roy-s-hot-intimate-scene-zaroorat-movie-interesting-and-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58eb44a94f1c1b9e36cf516c","slug":"meet-johnny-lever-daughter-jamie-lever","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0940 \u091c\u0949\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u0949\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u0940\u0935\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58eb3fa24f1c1b9f36cf5026","slug":"madhuri-dixit-no-pregnancy-clause-by-subhash-ghai-for-khalnayak-interesting-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0927\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0928\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0949\u091c'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58eb2c894f1c1b9b36cf4f6b","slug":"reena-roy-s-hot-intimate-scene-zaroorat-movie-interesting-and-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58eb12604f1c1b081a5b838c","slug":"twinkle-khanna-takes-a-dig-at-kapil-sharma-sunil-grover-fight-in-australia-india-flight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0915\u0932 \u0916\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915, \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top