बेटा-बेटी और पति की मौत के बाद ऐसी जिंदगी जी रहीं जगजीत सिंह की पत्नी, 27 साल से नहीं गाया गाना

amarujala.com- Written by : भ्‍ाावना श्‍ार्मा

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 04:22 PM IST
gazal singer Jagjit Singh wife chitra singh com back for singing

गजल गायक चित्रा सिंह का नाम तो आपने सुना ही होगा। गजल सम्राट जगजीत सिंह की पत्नी चित्रा इन दिनों सुर्खियों में छाई हुई हैं। खबर है कि चित्रा 27 साल बाद फिर से सुरों के साज छेड़ेंगी। साल 1990 में अपने बेटे विवेक की मौत के बाद उन्होंने गाना छोड़ दिया था। खबर के मुताबिक, चित्रा 15 अप्रैल को वाराणसी के संकट मोचन मंदिर में आयोजित संगीत समारोह में शिरकत करेंगी।

ना'पाक' करतूत

पाक ने कुलभूषण जाधव को दी फांसी की सजा, भारत बोला- ये हत्या की साजिश

pakistan sentenced indian national kulbhushan jadhav to death

