बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पार्टी में बैकलेस ड्रेस पहनकर पहुंचीं करीना कपूर, सैफ अली खान घूरते रह गए
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
kareena kapoor khan backless dress photos viral
{"_id":"58eb1b104f1c1b9c36cf4e8c","slug":"kareena-kapoor-khan-backless-dress-photos-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0918\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 05:41 PM IST
हाल ही में फिल्म मेकर करण जौहर ने अपने घर पर पार्टी रखी थी। इस पार्टी में बॉलीवुड की तमाम हस्तियों ने शिरकत की। लेकिन जिस सेलेब्रिटी ने सबसे ज्यादा सुर्खियां बटोरी वो थीं करीना कपूर खान। जी हां, मां बनने के बाद पहली बार करीना कपूर इतनी बोल्ड ड्रेस में नजर आईं।
ये भ्ाी पढ़ें-
मीरा राजपूत को टक्कर देने के लिए करीना ने किया ऐसा काम
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58eb546e4f1c1b9f36cf50ea","slug":"gazal-singer-jagjit-singh-wife-chitra-singh-com-back-for-singing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58eb3fa24f1c1b9f36cf5026","slug":"madhuri-dixit-no-pregnancy-clause-by-subhash-ghai-for-khalnayak-interesting-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0927\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0928\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0949\u091c'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58eb2c894f1c1b9b36cf4f6b","slug":"reena-roy-s-hot-intimate-scene-zaroorat-movie-interesting-and-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58ea8f624f1c1b4c3e5bb140","slug":"live-breaking-news-10th-april-2017","type":"live","status":"publish","title_hn":"Breaking News: \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0928\u0921\u0940\u090f \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"58e9e3334f1c1b081a5b7479","slug":"actor-raaj-kumar-unknown-and-interesting-facts-died-of-throat-cancer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0924\u092e\u093e\u0936\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930, \u0918\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0926\u093e\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58eafa9a4f1c1b4c3e5bb2d9","slug":"tv-actress-nia-sharma-instagram-account-hacked-and-then-deleted","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930, \u0917\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091f","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"58e5ef554f1c1b081a5b40c9","slug":"shabana-azmi-ditches-private-car-and-traveled-through-delhi-metro","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u090f\u0915 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top