छोटी ड्रेस में ऐश्वर्या की ऐसी तस्वीरें आईं सामने, अभिषेक को कहना पड़ा- 'डिलीट कर दो फोटो'
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 12:16 PM IST
कुछ दिन पहले ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन, अभिषेक बच्चन के साथ करण जौहर और मनीष मल्होत्रा की डिनर पार्टी में देखे गए थे। इन चारों की तस्वीर भी सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आई थी। ये पार्टी मनीष मल्होत्रा के घर पर हुई थी।
