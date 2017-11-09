Download App
छोटी ड्रेस में ऐश्वर्या की ऐसी तस्वीरें आईं सामने, अभिषेक को कहना पड़ा- 'डिलीट कर दो फोटो'

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 12:16 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai short dress viral photo Abhishek Bachchan Asks Photographer To DELETE Pictures

कुछ दिन पहले ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन, अभिषेक बच्चन के साथ करण जौहर और मनीष मल्होत्रा की डिनर पार्टी में देखे गए थे। इन चारों की तस्वीर भी सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आई थी। ये पार्टी मनीष मल्होत्रा के घर पर हुई थी। 

