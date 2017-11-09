राजघरानों के विरोध के बाद आया भंसाली का बड़ा बयान, अब रिलीज होकर रहेगी 'पद्मावती'
{"_id":"5a03d76d4f1c1b76678ba24b","slug":"sanjay-leela-bhansali-clarifies-that-there-is-no-dream-sequencein-padmavati","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"राजघरानों के विरोध के बाद आया भंसाली का बड़ा बयान, अब रिलीज होकर रहेगी 'पद्मावती'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"बॉलीवुड","slug":"bollywood"}}
रिलीज से पहले ही फिल्म पद्मावती विवादों में घिर गई है। राजस्थान के राजघरानों और करणी सेना के विरोध को देखते हुए अब फिल्म के डायरेक्टर संजय लीला भंसाली ने चुप्पी तोड़ी है। उन्होंने एक वीडियो जारी कर फिल्म को लेकर सफाई दी है।
उनका कहना है कि रानी पद्मिनी और खिलजी के बीच कोई ड्रीम सीक्वेंस नहीं है। ये बात कहकर भंसाली ने सभी अफवाहों पर विराम लगा दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पद्मावती बहुत ही ईमानदारी और जिम्मेदारी के साथ बनाई गई है।
