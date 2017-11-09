Download App
राजघरानों के विरोध के बाद आया भंसाली का बड़ा बयान, अब रिलीज होकर रहेगी 'पद्मावती'

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 11:21 AM IST
Sanjay Leela Bhansali clarifies that there is no dream sequencein padmavati

रिलीज से पहले ही फिल्‍म पद्मावती विवादों में घिर गई है। राजस्‍थान के राजघरानों और करणी सेना के विरोध को देखते हुए अब फिल्म के डायरेक्टर संजय लीला भंसाली ने चुप्पी तोड़ी है। उन्होंने एक वीडियो जारी कर फिल्म को लेकर सफाई दी है।

उनका कहना है कि रानी पद्मिनी और खिलजी के बीच कोई ड्रीम सीक्वेंस नहीं है। ये बात कहकर भंसाली ने सभी अफवाहों पर विराम लगा दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पद्मावती बहुत ही ईमानदारी और जिम्मेदारी के साथ बनाई गई है।

padmavati sanjay leela bhansali deepika padukone bollywood

