झक्कास होगी सलमान खान की 'रेस-3', ये रहा सबूत

हर्षिता

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 12:16 PM IST
Anil Kapoor To Join Salman Khan Starrer Film Race 3 Star Cast

सलमान खान, जैकलिन फर्नांडीज, बॉबी देओल, साकिब सलीम, डेजी शाह, आदित्य पंचोली, पूजा हेगड़े, फ्रेडी दारूवाला...इतनी बड़ी स्टार कास्ट के बाद भी शायद फिल्म 'रेस-3' के निर्माताओं का मन नहीं भरा है। अब फिल्म में एक और एक्टर को शामिल करने की तैयारी है।

पढ़ें: बॉबी देओल के बाद अब इन दो की भी चमकी किस्मत, 'रेस 3' में स्टार कास्ट फाइनल

नोटबंदी: एक साल पूरा होने पर पीएम मोदी ने गिनवाए फायदे, शेयर किया वीडियो

demonetisation one year pm modi shares video tells benefits of notebandi
