नए साल से पहले कपिल शर्मा की लगी लॉटरी, सुनील ग्रोवर ने दिया सबसे बड़ा तोहफा

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 11:07 AM IST
Kapil Sharma says me and Sunil Grover do next show together

कपिल शर्मा और सुनील ग्रोवर को साथ देखने को बेताब फैंस के लिए एक गुड न्यूज है। आखिरकार कपिल ने सुनील को मना लिया है और अगले शो में दोनों साथ नजर आएंगे। हाल ही में दिए एक इंटरव्यू में कपिल शर्मा ने ये खुलासा किया है।

