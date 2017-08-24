आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

फिर देखने को मिलेगी सहवाग की विस्फोटक बल्लेबाजी, गेल के साथ इस टूर्नामेंट में खेलेंगे

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 09:13 AM IST
sehwag and gayle will play in t10 league in uae

क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए एक खुशखबरी है। उन्हें एक बार फिर टीम इंडिया के पूर्व ओपनर वीरेंदर सहवाग की विस्फोटक बल्लेबाजी देखने को मिलेगी। सहवाग वेस्टइंडीज के धाकड़ ओपनर क्रिस गेल के साथ संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (यूएई) में एक टूर्नामेंट में हिस्सा लेंगे जो 21-24 दिसंबर 2017 तक शारजाह में खेला जाएगा। ये एक टी10 लीग होगी यानी प्रत्येक पारी 10-10 ओवर की होगी। अभी तक क्रिकेट फैंस को टी20 क्रिकेट का रोमांच देखने को मिला है, लेकिन अब उन्हें टी10 का नया अंदाज देखने को मिलेगा।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

virender sehwag breaking news

200 रुपये का नोट

सितंबर से मार्केट में आएगा 200 रुपये का नोट, सरकार ने जारी किया नोटिफिकेशन

rbi to introduce new rupees 200 note by september first week

Most Viewed

फिर देखने को मिलेगी सहवाग की विस्फोटक बल्लेबाजी, गेल के साथ इस टूर्नामेंट में खेलेंगे

sehwag and gayle will play in t10 league in uae
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

टीम इंडिया दूसरे वन-डे में पहनेगी नई जर्सी, वजह है खास

team india will wear new jersey in second odi against sri lanka
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

विराट कोहली दूसरे वन डे में इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के सा‌थ संभालेंगे मैदान!

virat kohli and this 10 player can attack on sri lanka in second odi
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

वीरेंद्र सहवाग के इन रिकॉर्डों को तोड़ना होगा नामुमकिन 

cricket: some records of virendar sehwag which will never broken
  • गुरुवार, 17 अगस्त 2017
  • +

वीरू ने अंजू-मंजू से बंधवाई राखी और खुद को कहा हाफ गंजू

virendar sehwag on rakshabandhan celebration with anju and manju sister 
  • सोमवार, 7 अगस्त 2017
  • +

रवि बोपारा ने अपनी ऑल टाइम इलेवन में तीन भारतीय क्रिकेटरों को शामिल किया

ravi bopara picks three indian cricketers in his all time eleven team
  • सोमवार, 31 जुलाई 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
renowned urdu poet ali sardar jafri famous poem teen sharabi
इरशाद

अली सरदार जाफ़री: मास्को, पेरिस और लंदन में देखे मैंने तीन शराबी...

katte van -ujadtaa jangal
मेरे अल्फाज़

गुजरात से हमारी पाठक मनीषा जोबन की टीस, हो रहा क़ुदरत संग खिलवाड़

remembering nida fazli the great lyricist shayar and poet of life and love
मैं इनका मुरीद

निदा फ़ाज़ली: धूप में निकलो घटाओं में नहा कर देखो, ज़िंदगी क्या है किताबों को हटा कर देखो

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!