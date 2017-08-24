बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फिर देखने को मिलेगी सहवाग की विस्फोटक बल्लेबाजी, गेल के साथ इस टूर्नामेंट में खेलेंगे
Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 09:13 AM IST
क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए एक खुशखबरी है। उन्हें एक बार फिर टीम इंडिया के पूर्व ओपनर
वीरेंदर सहवाग
की विस्फोटक बल्लेबाजी देखने को मिलेगी। सहवाग वेस्टइंडीज के धाकड़ ओपनर क्रिस गेल के साथ संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (यूएई) में एक टूर्नामेंट में हिस्सा लेंगे जो 21-24 दिसंबर 2017 तक शारजाह में खेला जाएगा। ये एक टी10 लीग होगी यानी प्रत्येक पारी 10-10 ओवर की होगी। अभी तक क्रिकेट फैंस को टी20 क्रिकेट का रोमांच देखने को मिला है, लेकिन अब उन्हें टी10 का नया अंदाज देखने को मिलेगा।
