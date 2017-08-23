आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

'बूम-बूम' शाहिद अफरीदी ने सिर्फ 42 गेंदों में ठोंका अपने टी20 करियर का पहला शतक

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 09:57 AM IST
shahid afridi debut t20 ton helps hampshire beat derbyshire by 101 runs

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान शाहिद अफरीदी ने आखिरकार अपने टी20 करियर में पहला शतक ठोंक दिया। अफरीदी ने अपने 256वें मैच में यह उपलब्धि हासिल की। 'बूम-बूम' के नाम से मशहूर अफरीदी ने इंग्लैंड की टी20 लीग नेटवेस्ट टी20 ब्लास्ट में मंगलवार को सिर्फ 42 गेंदों में 10 चौको व 7 छक्कों की मदद से तूफानी शतक जमाया। अफरीदी 43 गेंदों में 101 रन बनाकर आउट हुए।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

shahid afridi breaking news

तीन तलाक को कानूनी तलाक

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनाया ऐतिहासिक फैसला- तीन तलाक को बताया असंवैधानिक

five judge bench of supreme court to pronunce verdict on triple talaq today

Most Viewed

भारत और श्रीलंका के बीच वन-डे सीरीज में अब नहीं बजेगा नेशनल एंथम!

national anthems will no longer sung in sri lanka vs india odi series
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

टीम इंडिया दूसरे वन-डे में पहनेगी नई जर्सी, वजह है खास

team india will wear new jersey in second odi against sri lanka
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

'बूम-बूम' शाहिद अफरीदी ने सिर्फ 42 गेंदों में ठोंका अपने टी20 करियर का पहला शतक

shahid afridi debut t20 ton helps hampshire beat derbyshire by 101 runs
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

SLvIND: 'विराट' रिकॉर्ड्स पर नजर रख दूसरा वन-डे जीतना चाहेगी टीम इंडिया

india vs sri lanka second odi pallekele stadium preview
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अफरीदी ने दी भारत को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बधाई, कहा नहीं बदल सकते पड़ोसी

Pakistani Cricketer Shahid Afridi wishes Indians on independence Day
  • मंगलवार, 15 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अफरीदी ने अपनी फाउंडेशन को बल्ला भेंट करने पर कोहली का जताया आभार

Shahid Afridi thanks team india's captain Virat Kohli for donating signed bat to his Foundation
  • मंगलवार, 1 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
padmashri bekal utsahi got pen name from prime minister of india jawaharlal nehru
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

बेकल उत्साही: जब नेहरू ने दिया शायर को तख़ल्लुस

Shahryar favorite shayar of Gulzar
काव्य चर्चा

शहरयार: लहू-लुहान सभी कर रहे हैं सूरज को, किसी को ख़ौफ़ यहां रात का नहीं क्या?

kumar vishwas live performance at amar ujala yuva shakti at rohtak
इरशाद

कुमार विश्वास ने गाया, झूमे लोग - पार्ट 2

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!