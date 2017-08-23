बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विराट कोहली के पास श्रीलंका के खिलाफ दूसरे वन-डे में नंबर-1 बनने का मौका!
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
virat kohli has chance to sit at top for scoring most runs in calender year
{"_id":"599cf14d4f1c1bff018b45eb","slug":"virat-kohli-has-chance-to-sit-at-top-for-scoring-most-runs-in-calender-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0935\u0928-\u0921\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930-1 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 05:00 PM IST
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने बल्लेबाजी के कई रिकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम किए हैं और इस दौरान उन्होंने स्टार बल्लेबाजों के अकल्पनीय रिकॉर्ड्स भी ध्वस्त किए। अब श्रीलंका के खिलाफ दूसरे वन-डे में विराट के पास नंबर-1 बनने का शानदार मौका है। 28 वर्षीय कोहली इस साल सबसे ज्यादा वन-डे रन बनाने के मामले में टॉप पर पहुँच सकते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599d3fda4f1c1b71568b4be0","slug":"national-anthems-will-no-longer-sung-in-sri-lanka-vs-india-odi-series","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0935\u0928-\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0930\u0940\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u090f\u0902\u0925\u092e!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"599d0e4e4f1c1bc3028b4819","slug":"team-india-will-wear-new-jersey-in-second-odi-against-sri-lanka","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0935\u0928-\u0921\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0940, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"599d01cd4f1c1bf7018b46d2","slug":"shahid-afridi-debut-t20-ton-helps-hampshire-beat-derbyshire-by-101-runs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u0942\u092e-\u092c\u0942\u092e' \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0905\u092b\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 42 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0920\u094b\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u091f\u094020 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0936\u0924\u0915","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"599c43d84f1c1b4b0a8b45e8","slug":"virat-kohli-become-highest-run-scorer-under-flood-lights-broke-sachin-tendulkar-s-record","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921! ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"599bca8b4f1c1b91788b48fe","slug":"axar-patel-believes-that-team-india-will-win-2019-world-cup","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928, '\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e' \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 2019 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0915\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"599bec7b4f1c1b60338b4e3c","slug":"cricket-team-india-complained-nike-bad-jersey-to-bcci","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"599af7dd4f1c1b52618b4810","slug":"random-fitness-tests-is-new-mantra-of-success-for-indian-cricket-team","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 '\u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0942\u0932\u093e ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"599c3cc74f1c1bff068b4599","slug":"padmashri-bekal-utsahi-got-pen-name-from-prime-minister-of-india-jawaharlal-nehru","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0915\u0932 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0938\u093e\u0939\u0940: \u091c\u092c \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0959\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0941\u0938","category":{"title":"Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hu","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902","slug":"mud-mud-ke-dekhta-hu"}}
{"_id":"599bed414f1c1b930a8b4c38","slug":"shahryar-favorite-shayar-of-gulzar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0930: \u0932\u0939\u0942-\u0932\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c \u0915\u094b, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u093c\u094c\u092b\u093c \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599be09e4f1c1b810d8b49fc","slug":"kumar-vishwas-live-performance-at-amar-ujala-yuva-shakti-at-rohtak","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 - \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f 2","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!