अपनी ही ब्रेन सर्जरी के दौरान बाजा बजा रहा था मरीज, देखें वीडियो
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 12:25 PM IST
Photo Credit: UR Medicine/YouTube
ऑपरेशन थियेटर में लेटे इस मरीज के लिए संगीत सिर्फ उसकी रोजी-रोटी का जरिया ही नहीं बल्कि उसकी सुकून भरी जिंदगी की खुराक भी है। आलम यह था कि एक तरफ डॉक्टर इसके दिमाग की सर्जरी कर रहे थे, दूसरी तरफ वह सैक्सोफोन बजा रहा था। लेकिन सवाल यही है कि आखिर इस मरीज को ऑपरेशन थियेटर में बाजा ले जाने की अनुमति मिली कैसे?
