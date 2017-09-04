Teachers Day Spl: फर्श से अर्श तक पहुंचने का रास्ता सुपर 30
बचपन में आपने कई ऐसी कहानियां सुनी होंगी जिन्हें सुनकर लगता है कि क्या वाकई इस दुनिया में ये मुमकिन है? क्या कोई ऐसा भी हो सकता है जो दूसरों के सपनों को जीता हो, किसी और के सपने को पूरा करने के लिए दिन रात मेहनत करता हो। कामयाबी और सपनों में बड़ा गहरा रिश्ता होता है। जब मेहनत इरादों के रथ पर सवार होकर अपने सफर पर चल पड़ती है तो लाख मुसीबतों के बाद भी सफलता कदम चूमने को बेकरार हो जाती है। हम बात कर रहें है एक ऐसे मसीहा की जो हर साल अपने छात्रों के नामुमकिन सपने को पूरा करने के लिए मेहनत करता है। वो शख्स है 'सुपर 30' के सुपर गुरु आनंद कुमार।
