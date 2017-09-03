Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

खतरनाक बीमारी से जूझ रहा है यह लड़का, सोते ही चली जाएगी जान

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षिता

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 09:39 AM IST
Teen suffering from Central Hypoventilation Syndrome will die if fall asleep

17 साल के लियाम डर्बिशायर एक गंभीर बीमारी से जूझ रहे हैं जिसके कारण जैसे ही ये बिना किसी मशीनी सहायता के सोएंगे, वैसे ही इनकी मौत हो जाएगी। यह कंजेनिटल सेंट्रल हाइपोवेंटिलेशन सिंड्रोम से ग्रसित हैं। 


पढ़ें: यहां हुआ 'प्रेग्नेंट' बच्चे का जन्म, पेट में पल रहा था उसका ही जुड़वां भाई!

 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

sleep central hypoventilation syndrome

'खराब परफॉर्मेंस' पर छुट्टी

हॉकी इंडिया ने कोच रोलेन्ट ओल्टमंस को किया बर्खास्त, खराब प्रदर्शन पर गिरी गाज

Hockey india sacked Roelant Oltmans as head coach of Indian hockey team 

Most Viewed

न कैश, न कार्ड, सिर्फ एक स्माइल से इस रेस्त्रां में होती है पेमेंट

You need to smile only to make payment at this chineese restaurant
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

चूहोंं ने मचाया ऐसा आतंक, देखने वालों ने कहा - OMG ये किसी हॉरर फिल्म से कम नहीं

Horrified Couple Open Car Only To Find Out That It Has Been Destroyed By Rats
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

यहां समंदर किनारे रखा गया अनोखा फ्रिज, हर दिन सैकड़ों लोगों का भरता है पेट

anyone can eat anything from this Chennai community fridge on the Elliot Beach
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

न कैश, न कार्ड, सिर्फ एक स्माइल से इस रेस्त्रां में होती है पेमेंट

You need to smile only to make payment at this chineese restaurant
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

ग्राहक के नखरे से दुकानदार को आया इतना गुस्सा, जमकर कर दी धुनाई, देखें वीडियो

watch this viral video of Irritated shopkeeper slaping customer
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

अरे बाप रे! कान के अंदर का मांस चबा रहा था यह कीड़ा, ऐसे मिला छुटकारा

Watch how parasite was removed from man ear
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top 20 shayari of jaun elia famous romantic shayari of jaun elia
काव्य

जौन एलिया : टॉप 20 शायरी

poet hafeez jalandhari writer of national anthem of pakistan wrote krishna bhajan
काव्य चर्चा

हफ़ीज़ जालंधरी: पाकिस्तान का राष्ट्रगान लिखने वाले शायर ने लिखा ‘कृष्ण गीत'

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan vakratunda mahakaya ganesh shlok
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय, इस महामंत्र से गणेश जी की स्तुति

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!