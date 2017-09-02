Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

न कैश, न कार्ड, सिर्फ एक स्माइल से इस रेस्त्रां में होती है पेमेंट

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षिता

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 12:38 PM IST
You need to smile only to make payment at this chineese restaurant

हम इंडियावाले अभी ई-वॉलेट और प्लास्टिक मनी से ही जूझ रहे हैं, उधर हमारे पड़ोसी चीन ने पेमेंट का इससे भी नायाम तरीका अपनाया है। 


पढ़ें: रेस्टोरेंट में नहीं भरना चाहते बिल, तो ये है टाइम टेस्टेड फॉर्मूला !
 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

smile to pay biometric

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री!

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री करेंगे कमल हासन, केरल के सीएम से की मुलाकात

Kamal Haasan will be join politics soon, says-will meet more politicians before I make my call

Most Viewed

यहां समंदर किनारे रखा गया अनोखा फ्रिज, हर दिन सैकड़ों लोगों का भरता है पेट

anyone can eat anything from this Chennai community fridge on the Elliot Beach
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

चूहोंं ने मचाया ऐसा आतंक, देखने वालों ने कहा - OMG ये किसी हॉरर फिल्म से कम नहीं

Horrified Couple Open Car Only To Find Out That It Has Been Destroyed By Rats
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

चिंपैंजी और मुर्गी के बच्चे के बीच ऐसी दोस्ती पहले नहीं देखी होगी, देखें वीडियो

chimpanzee and chicken amazing friendship at israel zoo surprised the world
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

जनाब जरा संभल कर खाएं, आपके बन में भी हो सकता है चूहा!

dead rat found in food at a Pennsylvania restaurants in the usa
  • शनिवार, 19 अगस्त 2017
  • +

रेस्टोरेंट में नहीं भरना चाहते बिल, तो ये है टाइम टेस्टेड फॉर्मूला !

Dont Want To Pay Bill At Restaurant, Watch The Viral Trick Here
  • गुरुवार, 17 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ऑपरेशन रूम में फ्रेंच फ्राइज का लीजिए मजा, यहां शेफ होते हैं डॉक्टर्स

Egyptian operating room themed restaurant where doctors become chefs
  • गुरुवार, 17 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top 20 shayari of jaun elia famous romantic shayari of jaun elia
काव्य

जौन एलिया : टॉप 20 शायरी

poet hafeez jalandhari writer of national anthem of pakistan wrote krishna bhajan
काव्य चर्चा

हफ़ीज़ जालंधरी: पाकिस्तान का राष्ट्रगान लिखने वाले शायर ने लिखा ‘कृष्ण गीत'

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan vakratunda mahakaya ganesh shlok
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय, इस महामंत्र से गणेश जी की स्तुति

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!