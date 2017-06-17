बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मछलियों के बीच तैरती दिखी 'जलपरी', देखने के लिए लोगों की लगी लंबी कतारें...
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 09:33 AM IST
क्या आप जलपरियों पर विश्वास करते हैं? बेशक आपने जलपरियों से जुड़ी कई कहानियां सुनी होंगी, हॉलीवुड फिल्में भी देखी होंगी, लेकिन इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रही मछलियों के झुंड में एक 'जलपरी' की तस्वीर ने दुनिया को चौंका के रख दिया है। लोग इस अनोखी जलपरी को देखने के लिए इकट्ठा हुए जा रहे हैं।
जानिए क्या है इस तस्वीर की सच्चाई।
