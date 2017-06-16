बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खुदाई के वक्त ऐसे 'पोज' मे मिला कंकाल, खोजकर्ताओं को नहीं हुआ आंखों पर यकीन...
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 04:14 PM IST
साइबेरिया में पुरातत्व विभाग को मिट्टी के अंदर दबा हुआ कंकाल मिला है। ये कंकाल किसी 30 साल के युवक का है जो हजारों सालों से मिट्टी में दबा हुआ था। ये कंकाल ऐसी अवस्था में मिला कि इसे ढूंढ़ने वाले भी हैरान रह गए।
अगली स्लाइड में देखें तस्वीरें..
