जंगल में खोया मासूम 5 दिन बाद मिला ऐसी हालत में, नहीं हुआ किसी को भी यकीन..
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 12:13 PM IST
जंगल में कैंपेन के दौरान
4 साल का मासूम
बच्चा लापता हो गया था। किसी
को ध्यान नहीं था
कि वो कहां चला गया। जब कैंप से लोग लौटने की तैयारी करने लगे तो उसके मम्मी पापा को अपना बच्चा याद आया।
नजरे लाख दौड़ाने के बाद उस बच्चे का कहीं पता न चल सका।
मायूस और हताश
होकर उसके मां बाप वापस लौट चले। कुछ दिनों बाद पता चला कि वो मासूम जिंदा है और उसी घने जंगल में है।
