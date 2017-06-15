बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
VIDEO: जब अजगर के पेट से निकला हिरण, देखने वालों की लगी लंबी कतारें..
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 09:57 AM IST
कहा जाता है भूख भगवान से भी बड़ी होती है, जिसके लिए कोई भी कुछ भी करने को तैयार हो जाता है। ये बात इंसानों पर ही नहीं बल्कि जानवरों पर भी लागू होती है। जब एक लालची अजगर को भूख लगी, उसने पूरा का पूरा एक हिरण ही निगल डाला।
अगली स्लाइड में जानिए ये सब कैसे हुआ।
