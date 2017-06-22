बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मासूम बच्ची की आखिरी ख्वाहिश, 6 साल के बच्चे से कराई शादी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
5 year old Terminally ill girl marries 6 year old best friend in her dream wedding ceremony
{"_id":"594ba7844f1c1b505a8b47b3","slug":"5-year-old-terminally-ill-girl-marries-6-year-old-best-friend-in-her-dream-wedding-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936, 6 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 04:52 PM IST
Photo Credit: Centre Press
स्कॉटलैंड में एक अनोखी
शादी आयोजित की गई। यहां दूल्हे की उम्र सिर्फ 6 साल और दुल्हन 5 साल की थी। इस क्रिश्चियन वेडिंग में रिंग नहीं बल्कि दूल्हा-दुल्हन ने एक दूसरे को नेकपीस पहनाई। दुल्हन की एंट्री डिज़नी मूवी के गाने पर हुई। इस शादी में पवित्र किताब की पंक्तियां नहीं, कविता पढ़ी गई।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593e2a954f1c1bb24f9beac7","slug":"chinese-company-rents-fake-friends-to-pose-in-social-media-photographs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u090f \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947, \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"593923614f1c1b235a9c7f29","slug":"teenage-girl-buried-alive-to-cure-lighting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928..","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5939052e4f1c1b801c9c9d61","slug":"cruel-girlfriend-force-daily-to-her-boyfriend-for-suicide-in-text","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0948\u0938\u0947\u091c, \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908...","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"594b8cb24f1c1b77408b482e","slug":"paranormal-incidents-reportedly-happens-in-brihanmumbai-municipal-corporation-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0936\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0921\u0930, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093c\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"594b5c014f1c1b77408b460c","slug":"viral-video-of-waitress-using-hotdog-as-tampoon-in-restaurant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u0940' \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u0940\u0938\u0940\u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u092b\u0941\u091f\u0947\u091c ","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"594b73964f1c1b376e8b46b1","slug":"this-famos-chicken-sandwich-is-going-to-be-launched-in-space-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0928 \u0938\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0935\u093f\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0930\u0940, \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940, \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0938 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0906\u091c ","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"594a4b9e4f1c1bbf548b4578","slug":"watch-how-toddler-and-his-pet-dog-are-stealing-food-from-fridge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u092f\u0947, Live \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 Cute \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top