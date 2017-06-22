आपका शहर Close

मासूम बच्ची की आखिरी ख्वाहिश, 6 साल के बच्चे से कराई शादी

+बाद में पढ़ें

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 04:52 PM IST

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 04:52 PM IST
5 year old Terminally ill girl marries 6 year old best friend in her dream wedding ceremony

स्कॉटलैंड में एक अनोखी शादी आयोजित की गई। यहां दूल्हे की उम्र सिर्फ 6 साल और दुल्हन 5 साल की थी। इस क्रिश्चियन वेडिंग में रिंग नहीं बल्कि दूल्हा-दुल्हन ने एक दूसरे को नेकपीस पहनाई। दुल्हन की एंट्री डिज़नी मूवी के गाने पर हुई। इस शादी में पवित्र किताब की पंक्तियां नहीं, कविता पढ़ी गई।

