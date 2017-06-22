बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शर्त लगा लीजिये, Live चोरी का इससे Cute वीडियो आपने नहीं देखा होगा
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 09:23 AM IST
77,113,337 व्यूज़, 152,354 शेयर्स, 104 हज़ार लाइक्स...ये आंकड़ें है फेसबुक पर पोस्ट किये गए एक वीडयो को मिले रिस्पॉन्स के। अपलोड किये जाने के महज़ घंटेभर में ही यह वायरल हो गया। होता भी क्यों नहीं। आखिर इसमें एंटरटेनमेंट का सारा मसाला जो मौजूद है।
