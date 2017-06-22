आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

शर्त लगा लीजिये, Live चोरी का इससे Cute वीडियो आपने नहीं देखा होगा

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षिता

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 09:23 AM IST
watch how toddler and his pet dog are stealing food from fridge

77,113,337 व्यूज़, 152,354 शेयर्स, 104 हज़ार लाइक्स...ये आंकड़ें है फेसबुक पर पोस्ट किये गए एक वीडयो को मिले रिस्पॉन्स के। अपलोड किये जाने के महज़ घंटेभर में ही यह वायरल हो गया। होता भी क्यों नहीं। आखिर इसमें एंटरटेनमेंट का सारा मसाला जो मौजूद है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

watch how toddler and his pet dog are stealing foo

कुंबले का इस्तीफा

अनिल कुंबले के इस्तीफे के बाद बोले दिग्गज, भारतीय क्रिकेट का नुकसान

Former Players Unhappy With Anil Kumble Stepping Down

Most Viewed

यहां खास काम के लिए किराए पर मिल रहे जवान लड़के, इंडिया में भी है जरूरत

Chinese company rents fake friends to pose in social media photographs
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

कॉलेज से लौटी बेटी के साथ पिता ने कर दी ऐसी हरकत, सच्चाई कर देगी हैरान..

teenage girl buried alive to cure lighting
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

गर्लफ्रेंड रोज करती थी ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को एक ही मैसेज, सालों बाद पता चली सच्चाई...

cruel girlfriend force daily to her boyfriend for suicide in text
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

Viral Video: सड़क पर इस जानवर को घुमाने निकला...पड़ गए लेने के देने

In this viral video Watch how Man in Pakistan Takes pet Lioness in busy traffic
  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +

पटरी के नीचे आने वाला था वो शख्स, तभी हुआ चमत्कार

Man jumps on train track to save unconscious person in New York City
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +

दुनिया इन डिजाइनर टॉयलेट के मजे लूट रही है और हम खेतों में...

Unusual Toilets from across the globe in pictures
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग