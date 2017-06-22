पेरिस एयर शो : फ्लाइंग कार से लेकर सुपरसोनिक विमान तक का मेला
पेरिस में इस साल का अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयर शो शुरू हो चुका है। इस शो में बोइंग और एयरबस ऑर्डर लेने के लिए अपने अपने तरीके से ग्राहकों को लुभाने में लगे हुए हैं। बोइंग अपने नए प्लेन 737 मैक्स 10 के सहारे नए ऑडर लेने की कोशिश में है, जबकि एयरबस अपने नए प्लेन ए321 नियो से ग्राहको को लुभाने में लगी है। इसके साथ ही इस बार शो में फ्लाइंग कार का भी बाजार सज चुका है। 2015 में हुए शो में 350,000 से ज्यादा लोग आए थे। जनता के लिए यह शो 23-25 जून तक के लिए शुरू होगा। आइए आपको दिखाते हैं इस शो की खास तस्वीरें...
