बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खाना सर्व करने से पहले वेट्रेस ने की 'गंदी' हरकत, वायरल हुआ सीसीटीवी फुटेज
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Viral video of waitress using hotdog as tampoon in restaurant
{"_id":"594b5c014f1c1b77408b460c","slug":"viral-video-of-waitress-using-hotdog-as-tampoon-in-restaurant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u0940' \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u0940\u0938\u0940\u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u092b\u0941\u091f\u0947\u091c ","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 11:26 AM IST
क्यों? आखिर इस
वेट्रेस ने खाने के साथ ऐसा क्यों किया? आप भी पूछ बैठेंगे ये सवाल जब इस पूरी खबर को पढ़ेंगे और वीडियो देखेंगे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593e2a954f1c1bb24f9beac7","slug":"chinese-company-rents-fake-friends-to-pose-in-social-media-photographs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u090f \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947, \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"593923614f1c1b235a9c7f29","slug":"teenage-girl-buried-alive-to-cure-lighting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928..","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5939052e4f1c1b801c9c9d61","slug":"cruel-girlfriend-force-daily-to-her-boyfriend-for-suicide-in-text","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0948\u0938\u0947\u091c, \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908...","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"594a38e94f1c1b77428b46f2","slug":"in-this-viral-video-watch-how-man-in-pakistan-takes-pet-lioness-in-busy-traffic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Viral Video: \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e...\u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"594a4b9e4f1c1bbf548b4578","slug":"watch-how-toddler-and-his-pet-dog-are-stealing-food-from-fridge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u092f\u0947, Live \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 Cute \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"594a0f044f1c1bfe0d8b47f7","slug":"father-in-algeria-hangs-son-from-15th-floor-of-the-building-for-facebook-likes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'Facebook \u092a\u0930 1000 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0926\u094b, \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e...'","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5948c3484f1c1bc6248b4a0f","slug":"strange-results-of-sleep-deprivation-experiment-on-5-prisoners","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094b\u091a\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0935\u094b 5 \u0915\u0948\u0926\u0940?","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top