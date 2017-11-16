Home
Photo Gallery
Astrology
Vaastu
never keep withered flowers in home according to feng shui
फेंगशुई में पौधों का काफी महत्व है। माना जाता है कि घर और ऑफिस में पौधे होने से सकारात्मक ऊर्जा का सृजन होता है। अधिकतर लोग घर और ऑफिस में अपने आस पास फूलों को भी रखते र्है। अगर आप भी इन लोगों में शामिल है तो इन जगहों पर फूल रखने से पहले इन बातों पर जरूर गौर करें।
