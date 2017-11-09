अगर आपके भी नहीं आए अच्छे दिन, कारण कहीं आपकी घड़ी तो नहीं
समय हर किसी के जीवन में अमूल्य होता है। जीवन में अच्छा-बुरा समय आता-जाता रहता है, जो समय एक बार बीत जाए, वह वापस लौटकर नहीं आता। कई बार ऐसा होता है कि अच्छा समय बहुत देर से आता है या आते-आते रह जाता है। अच्छा समय देर से आने का कारण आपके घर की घड़ी भी हो सकती है।
