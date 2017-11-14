Download App
पूजा घर में न करें ऐसी 5 गलतियां, होता है अशुभ

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 08:29 AM IST
हिन्दूधर्म में पूजा-उपासना का विशेष महत्व होता है। लोग भगवान का आशीर्वाद पाने के लिए मंदिर जाते हैं। इसके अलावा घर में सुख-शांति और समृद्धि पाने के लिए पूजा घर बनवाते हैं जहां पर विभिन्न देवी-देवताओं की मूर्तियां और तस्वारें रखते हैं। लेक‌िन कई बार जाने-अनजाने ऐसी गलत‌ियां हो जाती हैं ज‌िससे घर का पूजा स्‍थान उन्नत‌ि में बाधक बन जाता है। वास्तुशास्त्र के अनुसार इससे कई तरह की परेशान‌ियों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

पढ़ें- वास्तु टिप्स: घर के मुख्य दरवाजे पर कभी नहीं होनी चाहिए ये 4 चीजें

