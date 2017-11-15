बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानिए क्यों घर के बाहर नींबू मिर्च लटकाया जाता है, ये है वैज्ञानिक कारण
{"_id":"5a0bcdc34f1c1b6d548bd03c","slug":"know-about-the-scientific-reason-of-hanging-lemon-and-chilli-in-front-of-door","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u092c\u0942 \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 09:18 AM IST
अक्सर हम देखते हैं कि किसी दुकान, घर और प्रतिष्ठान के बाहर लोग नींब और मिर्च लटकाकर रखते हैं। ऐसी मान्यता है कि घर पर नींबू और मिर्च लटकाने पर बुरी नजर नहीं लगती है। ऐसा माना जाता है कि नींबू का खट्टा और मिर्च का तीखापन स्वाद बुरी नजर वाले व्यक्ति की एकाग्रता भंग कर देता है। जिससे कारण से वह अधिक समय पर घर या दुकान को नहीं देख पाता है।
वही दूसरी ओर इसके पीछे वैज्ञानिक मान्यता भी है जब हम मिर्च,नींबू जैसी चीजे देखते है तो उनके मन में इसका स्वाद महसूस करने लगते है जिसके कारण वह ज्यादा देर तक उसको देख नहीं पाते हैं और वहां से फौरन अपना ध्यान हटा देते हैं।
साथ ही यह भी माना जाता है नींबू मिर्च में कीटनाशक गुण होते हैं जिसके लटकाने से वहां का वातावरण शुद्ध रहता है । इसके अलावा यह भी माना जाता है नींबू आस-पास फैली हुई नकारात्मक ऊर्जा को सोख लेता है और वातावरण में सकारात्मक ऊर्जा का संचार होता है।
वास्तुशास्त्र
के अनुसार जिस घर में नींबू का पेड़ होता है वहां किसी भी प्रकार से नकारात्मक ऊर्जा नहीं रहती है जिससे घर में सुख और समृद्धि रहती है।
पढ़ें-
घर की इस दिशा में रखें क्रिस्टल का कछुआ, होगा धन लाभ
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a0c180a4f1c1b8e698bb973","slug":"man-made-a-bunker-with-school-bus-which-has-power-to-stand-after-nuclear-attack-also","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"42 \u092c\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0915\u0930, \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0905\u091f\u0948\u0915 \u0924\u0915 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a0bdea84f1c1b0d698bbcc8","slug":"bollywood-actor-sidharth-malhotra-royal-photo-shoot-for-elle-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0907\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0915' \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u092e\u0932\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0910\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5a0a8f4e4f1c1bca678bb500","slug":"vacancy-in-iit-bhubaneswar-for-research-fellow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IIT \u092d\u0941\u0935\u0928\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a0ae3964f1c1b6a678bb95c","slug":"villagers-living-with-fear-of-a-lamb","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b, \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0922\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a0ac7be4f1c1bf3538bd247","slug":"arjun-kapoor-shares-cute-childhood-picture-with-siblings-and-friends-on-children-s-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0906\u091c \u092c\u0928 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"592815854f1c1b6403537178","slug":"mesua-ferrea-can-change-your-financial-conditions","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0924\u093f\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
{"_id":"592fcb3f4f1c1bfb6ebdb856","slug":"importance-of-peacock-feather-in-vaastu-shastra","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0936\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0902\u0916, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
{"_id":"5913f9ab4f1c1b2d3f851592","slug":"vaastu-tips-for-salary","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
{"_id":"58f70a7f4f1c1beb02472d70","slug":"vaastu-tips-of-hatha-jodi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u094c\u0927\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0921\u093c \u0915\u094b \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u093f\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
{"_id":"59296cf54f1c1b260c537b08","slug":"donate-these-things-for-good-luck-health-power-according-to-shiva-purana","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
{"_id":"58f73a6e4f1c1b1774472fbc","slug":"vaastu-tips-of-alum","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u091f\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u0941\u0915\u095c\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0924\u094b\u095c-\u092b\u094b\u095c \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e\u00a0\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0926\u094b\u0937","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!