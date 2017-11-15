Download App
आपका शहर Close

इस चीज में हैं हर रोग का इलाज, एक बार आजमाकर देखें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com-presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 06:24 PM IST
if you want healthy life and live without any disease so trust on yourself

अगर आपको अच्छी सेहत और हर तरह से रोग से मुक्ति चाहिए तो इसके लिए आपको किसी दवाई आदि की जरूरत नहीं है। जरूरत है तो बस एक विश्वास की, जी हां आप विश्वास से भी अच्छी सेहत पा सकते हैं। इसी विश्वास में  अच्छे स्वास्‍थ्य और रोगों मुक्ति का रहस्य भी छिपा है। हजारों वर्ष पहले कई संप्रदाय के लोग तो औषधियों से भी परहेज करते थे और कभी कभार ही बीमार पड़ते हैं। अब तो मेडिकल साइंस भी मानने लगा है कि स्वस्‍थ रहने के लिए विश्ववास बहुत जरूरी है।
 

Comments

Browse By Tags

healthy life live without any disease trust on yourself yog dhyan

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

11.58 करोड़ में नीलाम हुआ अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम का घर, होटल और गेस्ट हाउस

auction of underworld dawood ibrahim properties started in Mumbai
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

इन छोटे उपायों से शांत हो जाते हैं बड़े- बड़े नवग्रह, आजमाकर देखें

try these tips for Peace of nine planets and navagraha according to lal kitab
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बदलें अपने खाने का तरीका, ग्रह पलट देंगे आपकी किस्मत

your food habit effect planets or garh according to lal kitab
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

मंत्रों का जाप करते समय रखें ये सावधानियां, ये होते हैं खास नियम

always follow these tips during chanting mantra
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!