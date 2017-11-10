बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बदलें अपने खाने का तरीका, ग्रह पलट देंगे आपकी किस्मत
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Spirituality
›
Yog-Dhyan
›
your food habit effect planets or garh according to lal kitab
{"_id":"5a0538194f1c1b8d698ba7da","slug":"your-food-habit-effect-planets-or-garh-according-to-lal-kitab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u0932\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Yog-Dhyan","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917-\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","slug":"yoga"}}
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 12:52 PM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59edb2ee4f1c1b8e698b70d3","slug":"saturn-planet-or-shani-grah-transit-in-sagittarius-or-dhanu-rashi-shani-dev-punishe-these-person","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0936\u0928\u093f \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928, \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"Yog-Dhyan","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917-\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","slug":"yoga"}}
बुधवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59d74ecf4f1c1bf4688b45b4","slug":"always-keep-this-mantra-in-your-mind-to-stay-happy-in-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"Yog-Dhyan","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917-\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","slug":"yoga"}}
{"_id":"59db2d0e4f1c1b6f548b6839","slug":"diwali-2017-know-who-is-best-between-maa-lakshmi-or-laxmi-and-shani-dev-according-to-lord-vishnu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"DIWALI 2017: \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e \u0915\u094c\u0928? \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0923\u0941 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Yog-Dhyan","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917-\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","slug":"yoga"}}
गुरुवार, 19 अक्टूबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!