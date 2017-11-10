Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

बदलें अपने खाने का तरीका, ग्रह पलट देंगे आपकी किस्मत

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 12:52 PM IST
your food habit effect planets or garh according to lal kitab

खान पान में सभी लोगों की पसंद अलग-अलग होती है। कुछ को मीठा काफी पसंद होता है तो कई लोग नमकीन खाना पसंद करते हैं, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि फूड भी ग्रहों को प्रभावित करते हैं। लाल किताब में इस बात का संकेत दिया गया है।

ये भी पढ़ें- ऐसी जमीन पर हो ऑफिस या दुकान तो बरसता है धन, जानें कैसे परखें

Comments

Browse By Tags

garh planets food habit garh effect

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

ऐलान- 13 से 17 नवंबर तक ऑड-ईवन के सहारे स्मॉग से फिर लड़ेगी दिल्ली

Odd Even policy to be implemented in Delhi from November 13th to 17th: Sources
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

कल होगा शनि का महापरिवर्तन, इन लोगों को मिलता है दंड

Saturn planet or shani grah transit in sagittarius or dhanu rashi shani dev punishe these person
  • बुधवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

इस एक मंत्र को ध्यान रखेंगे तो जिंदगी में होंगे चमत्कारी बदलाव

always keep this mantra in your mind to stay happy in life
  • शनिवार, 7 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

DIWALI 2017: लक्ष्मी जी और शनिदेव में अच्छा कौन? भगवान विष्‍णु का जवाब पढ़ें

diwali 2017 know who is best between maa lakshmi or laxmi and shani dev according to lord vishnu
  • गुरुवार, 19 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!