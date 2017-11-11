Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

मंत्रों का जाप करते समय रखें ये सावधानियां, ये होते हैं खास नियम

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 10:49 AM IST
always follow these tips during chanting mantra

हिन्दू धर्म के पूजा-पाठ और किसी भी कर्मकांड में मंत्रों के जाप का विशेष महत्व होता है। मंत्र के बिना कोई भी पूजा पूरी नहीं होती है। मंत्रों  के जाप करने की विशेष संरचना होती है सिद्ध मंत्रों के जाप से मुक्ति और मोक्ष की प्राप्ति होती है। मंत्र दो प्रकार के होते है एक मंत्र वह होते है जिनका जाप हर कोई कर सकता है और दूसरा मंत्र वह होता है जिसका जाप केवल व्यक्ति विशेष ही कर सकता है।
 
पढ़ें- अच्छी सेहत के लिए भगवान को भोग लगाकर ही करें भोजन, जानें क्‍यों

Comments

Browse By Tags

mantra chanting mantra

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

इन छोटे उपायों से शांत हो जाते हैं बड़े- बड़े नवग्रह, आजमाकर देखें

try these tips for Peace of nine planets and navagraha according to lal kitab
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बदलें अपने खाने का तरीका, ग्रह पलट देंगे आपकी किस्मत

your food habit effect planets or garh according to lal kitab
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

कल होगा शनि का महापरिवर्तन, इन लोगों को मिलता है दंड

Saturn planet or shani grah transit in sagittarius or dhanu rashi shani dev punishe these person
  • बुधवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

Also View

बदलें अपने खाने का तरीका, ग्रह पलट देंगे आपकी किस्मत

your food habit effect planets or garh according to lal kitab
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

जानिए आसन क्या है, कौन सा लाभदायक और कैसे होती है साधना

Asana means to sit in the body without meditation, without stability
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

अच्छी सेहत के लिए भगवान को भोग लगाकर ही करें भोजन, जानें क्‍यों

before eat everyone should offer to god for good health
  • गुरुवार, 2 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!