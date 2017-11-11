बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मंत्रों का जाप करते समय रखें ये सावधानियां, ये होते हैं खास नियम
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 10:49 AM IST
हिन्दू धर्म के पूजा-पाठ और किसी भी कर्मकांड में मंत्रों के जाप का विशेष महत्व होता है।
मंत्र
के बिना कोई भी पूजा पूरी नहीं होती है। मंत्रों के जाप करने की विशेष संरचना होती है सिद्ध मंत्रों के जाप से मुक्ति और मोक्ष की प्राप्ति होती है। मंत्र दो प्रकार के होते है एक मंत्र वह होते है जिनका जाप हर कोई कर सकता है और दूसरा मंत्र वह होता है जिसका जाप केवल व्यक्ति विशेष ही कर सकता है।
