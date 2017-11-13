Download App
अगर सपने में दिखें इंद्रधनुष तो होने वाला है कुछ ऐसा...

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 04:26 PM IST
know means of your dream if you saw rainbow

जिंदगी में होने वाली घटना का आभास कभी कभार सपनों में भी हो जाता है। हर सपने का एक खास मतलब होता है, जो व्यक्ति को कोई न कोई संकेत देता है। अधिकतर लोग इन सपनों को सुबह होते ही भूल जाते हैं और कुछ इनके संकेत समझने में सफल रहते हैं। सपने में आग, पानी के अलावा सात रंग यानी इंद्रधनुष का दिखना भी आपके शुभ-अशुभ से जुड़ा होता है।

