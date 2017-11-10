Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

किसी खास के लिए घर से बाहर निकलते समय जरूर करें ये काम, हर जगह‌ होंगे सफल

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 06:41 PM IST
doing these things before leaving house on these 4 days

वैसे तो सभी कार्यों के लिए हर दिन शुभ होता है, लेकिन शास्‍त्रों और ज्योतिष के अनुसार किसी महत्वपूर्ण काम पर जाने से पहले दिन के अनुसार उपाय करने से सफलता मिलती है। अगर आप भी इन चार में से किसी एक दिन कोई  शुभ काम करने जा रहे हैं तो उससे पहले ये उपाय जरूर करें।

Comments

Browse By Tags

good luck things for good luck metaphysical

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

काली मिर्च के 5 दाने बना देंगे आपके सारे काम, आजमाकर देखें

black pepper can solve your problem and remove all negative power from your home
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस तरह से करें गायत्री मंत्र का प्रयोग, मां लक्ष्मी होंगी मेहरबान

gayatri mantra attract maa lakshmi for wealth and success
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

सपने में अगर दिखाई दें भगवान शिव से जुड़ी ये खास चीजें, मिलता है धन लाभ

these things associated with lord shiva seen in the dream are auspicious
  • सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!