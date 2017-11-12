बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस तरह से करें गायत्री मंत्र का प्रयोग, मां लक्ष्मी होंगी मेहरबान
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 09:19 AM IST
हिन्दू धर्म में प्राचीन समय से ही गायत्री मंत्र का काफी महत्व है। साधु, संत, ऋषि, मुनियों ने इस मंत्र के बारे में काफी कुछ बताया है। आज के समय में पूजा, हवन में गायत्री मंत्र का उच्चारण किया जाता है। इस मंत्र के उच्चारण से व्यक्ति की मनोवृतियां शांत रहती है। साथ ही अपनी मनोकामना भी सफल कर सकता है, लेकिन इस मंत्र के उच्चारण के लिए कुछ नियम बताए गए हैं।
