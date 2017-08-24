आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

गणेश चतुर्थीः इस समय करें गणपति की स्‍थापना, जानें पूजा करने का शुभ मुहूर्त

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 11:14 AM IST
ganesh chaturthi 2017 know lord ganesha worship time and date or subh muhurat

देवताओं में सबसे पहले पूजे जाने वाले भगवान गणेश का जन्मदिन मनाने के लिए देशभर में महीनों पहले से ही तैयारी शुरू होने लगी। 10 दिन तक चलने वाले इस पर्व को गणशोत्सव या विनायक चतुर्थी भी कहा जाता है। गणेशोत्सव के दिन लोग घरों में भगवान गणेश को स्‍थापित करते हैं और 10वें दिन यानी अनंत चतुदर्शी के दिन विर्सजन किया जाता है। इस बार ये पर्व 25 अगस्त से 5 सितंबर तक चलेगा। 

ये भी पढ़ें- 58 साल के बाद गणेश चतुर्थी के दिन बन रहा विशेष संयोग, शनिदेव हो रहें हैं मार्गी

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

ganesh chaturthi 2017 ganesh chaturthi

200 रुपये का नोट

सितंबर से मार्केट में आएगा 200 रुपये का नोट, सरकार ने जारी किया नोटिफिकेशन

rbi to introduce new rupees 200 note by september first week

Most Viewed

हरितालिका तीज: ‌शिवजी को आज जरूर अर्पित करें इस तरह के कपड़े, पूरी होती है हर मनोकामना

hartalika teej 2017: hartalika vrat katha and its importance of married women
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

गणेश चतुर्थीः इस समय करें गणपति की स्‍थापना, जानें पूजा करने का शुभ मुहूर्त

ganesh chaturthi 2017 know lord ganesha worship time and date or subh muhurat
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अजा एकादशी आज: इस व्रत को करने से राजा हरिश्चन्द्र को दोबारा मिला था राज-पाठ

aja ekadashi vrat 2017 its story and importance
  • शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

हरितालिका तीज: ‌शिवजी को आज जरूर अर्पित करें इस तरह के कपड़े, पूरी होती है हर मनोकामना

hartalika teej 2017: hartalika vrat katha and its importance of married women
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
renowned urdu poet ali sardar jafri famous poem teen sharabi
इरशाद

अली सरदार जाफ़री: मास्को, पेरिस और लंदन में देखे मैंने तीन शराबी...

katte van -ujadtaa jangal
मेरे अल्फाज़

गुजरात से हमारी पाठक मनीषा जोबन की टीस, हो रहा क़ुदरत संग खिलवाड़

remembering nida fazli the great lyricist shayar and poet of life and love
मैं इनका मुरीद

निदा फ़ाज़ली: धूप में निकलो घटाओं में नहा कर देखो, ज़िंदगी क्या है किताबों को हटा कर देखो

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!