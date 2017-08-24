आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

58 साल बाद गणेश चतुर्थी पर बन रहा विशेष संयोग, शनिदेव हो रहें हैं मार्गी

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 09:18 AM IST
after 58 years in this Ganesh Chaturthi 2017 falls special combination

गणेश चतुर्थी को भगवान गणेशजी के जन्मदिन के रूप में मनाया जाता है। यह उत्सव भाद्रपद के शुक्ल पक्ष की चतुर्थी के दिन शुरू होगा जो इस बार 25 अगस्त को पड़ रहा है। इसी दिन 58 वर्षों के बाद एक विशेष संयोग भी बन रहा है। जिसकी वजह से गणेश चतुर्थी और अधिक खास हो गई है।

पढ़ें- गणेश चतुर्थी के दिन नहीं करना चाहिए चांद का दर्शन, इस दिन चंद्रदेव को मिला था श्राप

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

ganesh chaturthi 2017 ganesh chaturthi

200 रुपये का नोट

सितंबर से मार्केट में आएगा 200 रुपये का नोट, सरकार ने जारी किया नोटिफिकेशन

rbi to introduce new rupees 200 note by september first week

Most Viewed

27 अगस्त को मंगल बदलेगा अपनी चाल, ये 6 राशि वाले होंगे मालामाल

Mars transits in zodiac sign Leo on the 27th August, 2017
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सूर्यग्रहण 2017: सूर्यग्रहण हुआ शुरू, जानिए क्या होगा इसका असर

full solar eclipse falls on 21 august 2017 nasa will be broadcast live
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

पूर्ण सूर्यग्रहण के दौरान जरूर करना चाहिए ये 5 काम, दूर होंगी परेशानियां

full solar eclipse falls on 21 august 2017 you must do these 5 things
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

गणेश चतुर्थी के दिन नहीं करना चाहिए चांद का दर्शन, इस दिन चंद्रदेव को मिला था श्राप

ganesh chaturthi 2017: do not worship moon in occasion of ganesh chaturthi
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

गणेश चतुर्थी: देवताओं और गजानंद के बीच हुई थी बड़ी बहस, शिवजी ने इस तरह निकाला समाधान

ganesh chaturthi 2017: why are first worship lord ganesha in start good work
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
renowned urdu poet ali sardar jafri famous poem teen sharabi
इरशाद

अली सरदार जाफ़री: मास्को, पेरिस और लंदन में देखे मैंने तीन शराबी...

katte van -ujadtaa jangal
मेरे अल्फाज़

गुजरात से हमारी पाठक मनीषा जोबन की टीस, हो रहा क़ुदरत संग खिलवाड़

remembering nida fazli the great lyricist shayar and poet of life and love
मैं इनका मुरीद

निदा फ़ाज़ली: धूप में निकलो घटाओं में नहा कर देखो, ज़िंदगी क्या है किताबों को हटा कर देखो

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!