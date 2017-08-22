आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

गणेश चतुर्थी के दिन नहीं करना चाहिए चांद का दर्शन, इस दिन चंद्रदेव को मिला था श्राप

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 11:43 AM IST
ganesh chaturthi 2017: do not worship moon in occasion of ganesh chaturthi

25 अगस्त को गणेश चतुर्थी है और इसके साथ ही 10 दिनों तक गणेश उत्सव की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। शास्त्रों में गणेश चतुर्थी के दिन चांद के दर्शन करने की मनाही है। भाद्रपद की शुक्ल पक्ष की चतुर्थी को भगवान गणेश का जन्म हुआ था इसलिए इस दिन को गणेश चतुर्थी के रूप में मनाया जाता है।

पढ़ें- गणेश चतुर्थी: देवताओं और गजानंद के बीच हुई थी बड़ी बहस, शिवजी ने इस तरह निकाला समाधान

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

ganesh chaturthi 2017 ganesh chaturthi

प्राइवेट स्कूलों पर नकेल

दिल्ली सरकार के प्रस्ताव को एलजी की मंजूरी, ओवरटेक करेंगे 449 प्राइवेट स्कूल

lg anil baijal approves delhi government proposal of overtaking 449 private schools of delhi

Most Viewed

गणेश चतुर्थी के दिन नहीं करना चाहिए चांद का दर्शन, इस दिन चंद्रदेव को मिला था श्राप

ganesh chaturthi 2017: do not worship moon in occasion of ganesh chaturthi
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

गणेश चतुर्थी: देवताओं और गजानंद के बीच हुई थी बड़ी बहस, शिवजी ने इस तरह निकाला समाधान

ganesh chaturthi 2017: why are first worship lord ganesha in start good work
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

गणेशोत्सव इस बार 10 नहीं 11 दिनों तक मनाया जाएगा,जानिए पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त

ganesh chaturthi 2017: know about ganesh chaturthi significance and mahurat timings
  • शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

गणेश चतुर्थी: देवताओं और गजानंद के बीच हुई थी बड़ी बहस, शिवजी ने इस तरह निकाला समाधान

ganesh chaturthi 2017: why are first worship lord ganesha in start good work
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
93rd birthday of great satirist of hindi hari shankar parsai
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल - हरिशंकर परसाई: "वेद में सोमरस की स्तुति में 60-62 मंत्र हैं"

known as Tragedy Queen actress Meena Kumari was also a poetess
काव्य चर्चा

ट्रेजडी क्वीन मीना कुमारी ने कभी नहीं चाहा कि उनकी शायरी छपे

noble prize winner bob dylan poem in hindi
विश्व काव्य

बॉब डिलन: वह ऐसे पेश आ रही है मानो हम कभी मिले ही नहीं

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!