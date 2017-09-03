Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

आज ही ट्राई करें ये खास 'योग निद्रा' दूर हो सकती हैं कई बीमारियां

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 04:54 PM IST
know the health benefits of yog nidra yoga

रोजाना योग करने से सेहत को अनेकों लाभ होते हैं। इससे न केवल मन शांत रहता है बल्कि आपका शरीर बीमारियों की चपेट से मुक्त रहता है। तो चलिए आज हम आपको ऐसा योग बताने जा रहे हैं जिससे एक या दो नहीं बल्कि एक साथ पांच बीमारियों से बचाव किया जा सकता है। 

पढ़ें- दिन भर की थकान को 10 मिनट में छूमंतर कर देगा ये खास प्राणायाम

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

yog nidra yog nidra yoga

'खराब परफॉर्मेंस' पर छुट्टी

हॉकी इंडिया ने कोच रोलेन्ट ओल्टमंस को किया बर्खास्त, खराब प्रदर्शन पर गिरी गाज

Hockey india sacked Roelant Oltmans as head coach of Indian hockey team 

Most Viewed

पीरियड्स के दौरान भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 गलतियां, पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

girls should avoid these five mistakes during periods
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सेहत के लिए हानिकारक है रोजाना जूस पीना! हो जाएं सावधान

Drinking juice on a regular basis will leave bad effect on your health
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

एलोवेरा 30 दिन में करेगा आपके शुगर को कंट्रोल, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

Aloe vera will control your sugar within 30 days
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

एलोवेरा 30 दिन में करेगा आपके शुगर को कंट्रोल, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

Aloe vera will control your sugar within 30 days
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

फ्लाइट में भूलकर भी ना खाएं ये 5 चीजें, मुसीबत में पड़ जाएंगे

avoid these five things during flight journey otherwise it will create big problem
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering famous urdu poet majaz lucknavi by rakesh mishra
मैं इनका मुरीद

मजाज़ लखनवी: 'मजाज़ की किताब को लड़कियां तकिए में छिपा कर रखतीं थीं'

aur kitne naam banayenge
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रुपिंदर याद दिला रही हैं- निर्भय, दामिनी, गुड़िया नाम तो सुने होंगे?

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja mahaganapathim in carnatic fusion by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - 'महागणपतिम' फ्यूज़न संगीत शैली की ये स्तुति रूह में समा जाएगी

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!