दवा लें तो कैसे?
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 12:35 PM IST
कुछ लोग कोई भी
दवा
पानी की बजाय दूध या सॉफ्ट ड्रिंक के साथ लेते हैं, लेकिन
विशेषज्ञ
इसे गलत मानते हैं। इसके लिए पानी ही सबसे सुरक्षित तरीका है, क्योंकि ऐसा करने से दवा गले में फंसने से बच जाता है और पेट व आंत में दवा को घुलने में भी मदद मिलती है।
यही नहीं ताजा पानी किसी भी तरह से दवा को एब्जॉर्ब होने में बाधा उत्पन्न नहीं करता, जबकि सॉफ्ट ड्रिंक, कॉफी या चाय के साथ दवा लेने से एलर्जी होने की आशंका होती है।
दूध के साथ कैल्शियम या विटामिन डी की दवा ले सकते हैं, लेकिन अन्य दवा लेने की गलती न करें। कैप्सूल को कभी गुनगुने पानी के साथ न लें, इससे कोटिंग के घुल जाने का डर होता है। अगर आप पैरासिटामोल ले रहे हैं, तो इसे गुनगुने पानी के साथ ले सकते हैं।
