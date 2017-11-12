बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महामना के पुण्यतिथि पर छात्र-छात्राओं ने कुछ इस अंदाज में किया याद
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 11:40 PM IST
बीएचयू के संस्थापक पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीय की पुण्यतिथि के मौके पर छात्र-छात्राओं ने अपने-अपने अंदाज में याद किया। इस दौरान जहां महामना मैत्री मिशन के तत्वावधान में परिसर के विश्वनाथ मंदिर परिसर में दीपदान किया वहीं छात्रों के एक गुट ने अनूठे तरीके से श्रद्धांजलि दी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
