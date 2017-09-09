खराब मूड को पलभर में ठीक कर देंगी ये मेंटल ट्रिक्स
दिन की शुरुआत अच्छी होती है तो दिन ढलने तक का वक्त भी अच्छा ही बीत जाता है लेकिन अगर इसका उलट हो जाए तो मूड की बैंड ही बज जाती है और न चाहते हुई भी आप दिमागी तौर पर स्ट्रेस फील करने लगते हैं और इरीटेशन की तो कोई सीमा नहीं रह जाती।
अगर आपके साथ भी कुछ ऐसा ही हो रहा है तो चलिए आज हम आपको ऐसे आसान तरीके बताते हैं जिन्हें अपनाकर आप अपने आप को ऐसी समय में भी कूल रख सकते हैं।
