kavya kavya

खराब मूड को पलभर में ठीक कर देंगी ये मेंटल ट्रिक्स

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 12:22 PM IST
try these things to convert your bad day into good day

दिन की शुरुआत अच्छी होती है तो दिन ढलने तक का वक्त भी अच्छा ही बीत जाता है लेकिन अगर इसका उलट हो जाए तो मूड की बैंड ही बज जाती है और न चाहते हुई भी आप दिमागी तौर पर स्ट्रेस फील करने लगते हैं और इरीटेशन की तो कोई सीमा नहीं रह जाती। 

अगर आपके साथ भी कुछ ऐसा ही हो रहा है तो चलिए आज हम आपको ऐसे आसान तरीके बताते हैं जिन्हें अपनाकर आप अपने आप को ऐसी समय में भी कूल रख सकते हैं।

पढ़ें- बार-बार खुद को शीशे में देखना भी हो सकता है किसी बड़ी बीमारी का संकेत
 

