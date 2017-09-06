Download App
teachersday teachersday

बार-बार खुद को शीशे में देखना भी हो सकता है किसी बड़ी बीमारी का संकेत

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 09:23 AM IST
seeing himself in the mirror many times will be the sign of disease

आइना एक ऐसी चीज होती है जो आपके व्यक्तित्व को आपके सामने एकदम वैसे ही रख देती है जैसे कि आप होते हैं। ऑफिस के लिए तैयार होना हो या फिर पार्टी में जाना हो दोनों ही सूरतों में आइने में खुद को निहारना कोई नहीं भूलता लेकिन क्या आपको पता है बार-बार आइना या यूं कहे की शीशे में खुद को निहारना भी एक बीमारी का ही लक्षण है। 

