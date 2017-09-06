बार-बार खुद को शीशे में देखना भी हो सकता है किसी बड़ी बीमारी का संकेत
आइना एक ऐसी चीज होती है जो आपके व्यक्तित्व को आपके सामने एकदम वैसे ही रख देती है जैसे कि आप होते हैं। ऑफिस के लिए तैयार होना हो या फिर पार्टी में जाना हो दोनों ही सूरतों में आइने में खुद को निहारना कोई नहीं भूलता लेकिन क्या आपको पता है बार-बार आइना या यूं कहे की शीशे में खुद को निहारना भी एक बीमारी का ही लक्षण है।
