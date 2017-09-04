Download App
दूर करना है स्ट्रेस तो धोनी की तरह यूं लें 'पावर नैप'

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 01:45 PM IST
want to be a stress free person take a power nap like mahendra singh dhoni

तनाव से लगभग हर कोई जूझता है फिर चाहे आम आदमी हो या फिर 'कैप्टन कूल' के नाम से मशहूर रहे महेंद्र सिंह धोनी। लेकिन अगर स्ट्रेस को दूर करने का कोई कारगर तरीका सीखना चाहते हैं तो माही से टिप्स लेना चाहिये जिन्होंने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ तीसरे वनडे में 8 गेंद पर 36 रन का लक्ष्य पूरा करने का प्रेशर कम के लिए पिच पर ही पावर नैप ले लिया।


Your Story has been saved!