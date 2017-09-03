Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

Teachers Day Spl: सर्वपल्‍ली राधा कृष्णन के जीवन की 10 खास बातें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 09:33 AM IST
know the unknown facts about Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

गुरुओं के गुरु डॉ सर्वपल्‍ली राधा कृष्णन का 5 सितंबर को जन्मदिन है और इस दिन को पूरे भारत में 'टीचर्स डे' के नाम से मनाया जाता है। तो चलिए आज हम आपको बताते हैं इनके जीवन से जुड़ी 10 खास बातें।

साधारण रहन सहन और उच्च विचारों का समन्वय सर्वपल्‍ली राधा कृष्णन का सबसे महत्पूर्ण गहना था जिसकी वजह से वो गुरुओं के गुरु कहलाए। 

पढ़ें- मदर टेरेसा की ये 5 बातें आपके जीवन में भर देंगी सुकून
 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

sarvepalli radhakrishnan teachers day 2017 india

'खराब परफॉर्मेंस' पर छुट्टी

हॉकी इंडिया ने कोच रोलेन्ट ओल्टमंस को किया बर्खास्त, खराब प्रदर्शन पर गिरी गाज

Hockey india sacked Roelant Oltmans as head coach of Indian hockey team 

Most Viewed

रात में नहीं आती सुकून भरी नींद तो आज ही अपनाएं ये तरीके

Try these five things for better sleep
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

अगर आपको भी है टाइट बेल्ट बांधने की आदत, तो जरूर पढ़ लें ये खबर

these mistake on a regular basis will effect your health badly
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अब लड़कियों के LIPSTICK के कलर से लड़के जानें उनके दिल का हाल

these lipstick color will tell you the secret of girls heart
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

मदर टेरेसा की ये 5 बातें आपके जीवन में भर देंगी सुकून

These five quotes of Mother Teresa will give you peace
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

लव लाइफ से स्ट्रेस मैनेजमेंट तक, बहुत कुछ सिखाती है इरोम शर्मिला की जिंदगी

From Love Life to Relationships these are 5 things to learn from Irom Chanu Sharmila Life
  • शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top 20 shayari of jaun elia famous romantic shayari of jaun elia
काव्य

जौन एलिया : टॉप 20 शायरी

poet hafeez jalandhari writer of national anthem of pakistan wrote krishna bhajan
काव्य चर्चा

हफ़ीज़ जालंधरी: पाकिस्तान का राष्ट्रगान लिखने वाले शायर ने लिखा ‘कृष्ण गीत'

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan vakratunda mahakaya ganesh shlok
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय, इस महामंत्र से गणेश जी की स्तुति

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!