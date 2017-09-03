बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Teachers Day Spl: सर्वपल्ली राधा कृष्णन के जीवन की 10 खास बातें
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 09:33 AM IST
गुरुओं के गुरु डॉ सर्वपल्ली राधा कृष्णन का 5 सितंबर को जन्मदिन है और इस दिन को पूरे भारत में 'टीचर्स डे' के नाम से मनाया जाता है। तो चलिए आज हम आपको बताते हैं इनके जीवन से जुड़ी 10 खास बातें।
साधारण रहन सहन और उच्च विचारों का समन्वय सर्वपल्ली राधा कृष्णन का सबसे महत्पूर्ण गहना था जिसकी वजह से वो गुरुओं के गुरु कहलाए।
शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
Your Story has been saved!