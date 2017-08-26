Download App
kavya kavya

मदर टेरेसा की ये 5 बातें आपके जीवन में भर देंगी सुकून

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 12:43 PM IST
These five quotes of Mother Teresa will give you peace

दुनियाभर में इंसानियत की मिसाल बनने वाली मदर टेरेसा का आज बर्थडे है। उन्होंने अपनी पूरी जिंदगी गरीबों और दुखियों की सेवा में लगा दी जिसे लोग आज भी याद करते हैं।

इस खास मौके पर आज हम आपके लिए मदर टेरेसा के वो 5 वचन लेकर आएं हैं जिन्हें सुनकर न केवल आप मोटीवेशनल फील करेंगे बल्कि आपके मन को सुकून भी मिलेगा।

