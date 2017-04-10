बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऑफिस में टीम लीडर बनना हैं तो बॉस को यूं करें खुश
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Stress Management
›
how to impress your boss
{"_id":"58eb59f14f1c1b874acf5283","slug":"how-to-impress-your-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0932\u0940\u0921\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0936","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 03:54 PM IST
ऑफिस में टीम लीडर बनने के लिए बॉस को
खुश
रखना बेहद जरूरी है। इसके लिए लोग तरह-तरह के रास्ते खोजते हैं जो ज्यादातर
नाकाम
हो जाते हैं। अगर आप भी टीम लीडर बनना चाहते हैं तो बॉस को खुश करने के लिए ये
टिप्स
आपके काम आ सकते हैं।
ये भी पढ़ें- नंबर वन बनने के लिए छोड़ दें ये 5 आदतें
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58e9f3264f1c1bac2b5b4d70","slug":"cheap-chinese-air-conditioner-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 AC","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"58eb59f14f1c1b874acf5283","slug":"how-to-impress-your-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0932\u0940\u0921\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0936","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"58e491d24f1c1bf5465b68d3","slug":"what-to-do-to-become-number-one","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0935\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0906\u0926\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58e9f3264f1c1bac2b5b4d70","slug":"cheap-chinese-air-conditioner-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 AC","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"58e491d24f1c1bf5465b68d3","slug":"what-to-do-to-become-number-one","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0935\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0906\u0926\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"58df564d4f1c1be80463f90b","slug":"things-in-which-men-do-not-want-to-spend-money","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 6 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947, \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0942","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"58dcaca94f1c1b484063d8fe","slug":"how-to-save-money-without-any-extra-expense","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
शुक्रवार, 31 मार्च 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top